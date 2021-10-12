Nampa man sentenced to five years of prison for selling meth and fentanyl

During a drug transaction in January Allen McLean told a buyer to be careful taking the fentanyl pills because they were “hot” and had caused several overdose deaths

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was sentenced to five years of federal prison for the distribution of illegal drugs.

According to court records, 20-year-old Allen McLean of Nampa had made several sales of methamphetamine and fentanyl in 2020 and 2021.

During a transaction on January 27, 2021, Mclean had told the purchaser to be careful taking the fentanyl pills because they were “hot” and had caused seven or eight overdose deaths.

McLean pleaded guilty on October 12, 2021.

McLean will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

