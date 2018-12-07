BOISE — Downtown businesses are coming together Thursday night to support refugee families affected by the horrific mass stabbing a couple weeks ago.

More than a dozen restaurants and bars are teaming up with the International Rescue Committee(IRC) for a night of giving.

In the wake of this tragedy -- there is good emerging.

So many people and businesses in our community have shown day after day they want to help lift these victims and their families up.

Tonight is a shining example of that with some of Boise's favorite joints collaborating.

More than a dozen restaurants are taking part, many are along a stretch on 8th Street like Juniper, The Matador, Eureka, Funky Taco, Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather -- to name a few.

They've all committed to donating a portion of their sales to the IRC and the refugee families in need.

Each location is helping raise money to support the organization as they provide critical support to the victims. That includes finding and paying for temporary housing and providing travel logistics for those who need medical care out of state.

On June 30, a man wreaked havoc on a Boise apartment complex where a little girl was celebrating her birthday.

Timmy Earl Kinner is accused of senselessly stabbing nine people, ultimately killing three-year-old Ruya Kadir at the Wylie Street Station Apartments that night.

MORE: Community comes together to mourn little girl's death

The attack shook the refugee community and the entire Treasure Valley, sending tremors of horror and fear.

The IRC has been on the ground providing services and support to those impacted.

Donations are funneling through the organization, and they say they're managing all the money very closely, making sure it's going toward the needs the families have at this time.

Donations will also support IRC's work in Boise as they provide counseling and other services to the refugee community shaken by this incident.

All the businesses participating in tonight’s event this want you to come out and stand in solidarity with them during this time of devastation and loss to show support.

Here is the full list of restaurants taking part in the night of giving:

Juniper, Prost, Red Feather, Donut Daze, The Mode, Eureka, The Matador, Bittercreek Alehouse, The Chocolat Bar, City Peanut Shop, Pie Hole, Àlavita, Fork and The Funky Taco.

