BOISE - Ten days after the stabbing that killed a three-year-old girl and injured eight other people at a Boise apartment complex, the outpouring of support for the victims is still going strong.

Local bands are coming together to hold a benefit show next month to raise money for the families.

Organizer Chris Karnow was at band practice a few days after the attack and it was weighing heavy on his mind. He wanted to do something.

“It just kind of popped into my head,” he said. “I was like this is a good way to raise money and help where we can help.”

He talked to his fellow bandmates and others in the music scene to get their help to put on a benefit show.

"He goes, ‘what would you think about doing a benefit show for the unfortunate event that happened in our own backyard?’” Cody Cardinet, bandmate and co-organizer, said. “And I was like, ‘dude, that would actually be really cool.’”

So the event took off. In a matter of days, they planned it all. The date is set for Aug. 4 at The Shredder in downtown Boise. Six bands will be playing.

“In our genre, which is the hardcore music scene, like a sense of community, contributing is a staple for sure,” Karnow said. “Benefit shows have been going on in our genre for a long time.”

“We just kind of want to get together and do something for someone,” Cardinet said. “Regardless of whether we know them or not. We're not looking for a thank you to be recognized for this. We just want to be able to do something for someone.”

Not only do they hope they raise money for the victims, they also hope to inspire others to step up and help.

“Do whatever you need to do,” said Douglas Thompson, who also helped organize the event. “Find whatever outreach or whatever friends you have or whatever family you have, do whatever. There's no reason to sit and be complacent about it.”

