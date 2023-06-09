?National Library Card Sign-up Month: From rentable gear to library basics, book it over to your Ada Community Library for perks

Ada Community libraries are asking locals not to write off the world of books. From recreational gear to, of course, books - check out the many hidden member perks!

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Do you like books? Well, what about peace and quiet? Or have you ever wanted to play bocce ball, use a metal detector, bring a Jenga game to a party, rent a tent for camping, go snowshoeing? These are some of the things that Idahoans can find at their local Ada Community Library.

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. So, Ada Community libraries are reminding locals of what your neighborhood library has to offer.

The libraries host a wide range of resources to members - from family-friendly events, fairs and social functions to recreational gear that cardholders can check out and use! Some community libraries even offer resources for digital conversion, where you can convert your videos and photos that are in older format to a digital format.

"Libraries are about connection, and they are also about fun,” said Ada Community Library’s Community Engagement Librarian Molly Nota.

Checking out books in person is not the only person to access library resources. Nota said it’s about meeting users where they are, which includes bookmobiles, digital book access and available recreational equipment.

"Services are always evolving. The way someone used a library 10 years ago...it doesn't look like that today,” Nota said.

In the past couple of years, Nota said library users and cardholders have gone down. In 2021, Ada County libraries saw a total of 32,569 cardholders. In 2022, year that number decreased to 30,323. Their goal this year is to reach 50% of district residents – currently they’ve reached 48%.

"There was a drop of library use, but that just makes us want to work harder to get the word out. There are so many free resources for you and your family,” Nota said.

