Police: Inmate attacks deputy and tries to escape twice while at hospital in Payette County

The sheriff's office thanked, "quick thinking hospital staff who exhibited remarkable bravery and ensured the safety of our community and sheriff’s deputy."

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — The Payette County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is thanking "quick thinking hospital staff" who they said came to the aid of a deputy when he was attacked by an inmate who was trying to escape while receiving a medical evaluation.

Police said that inmate 37-year-old Kyle Lewis from Ontario, Oregon, was transported to a hospital for an evaluation on Sept. 2, when he violently attacked a deputy who was guarding him.

"In the midst of his attempted escape, Inmate Lewis began choking our deputy. The hospital staff’s swift and selfless actions were instrumental in preventing the escape of Inmate Lewis and, most importantly, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our deputy. Their courageous intervention allowed for the immediate separation of the inmate from our deputy, preventing further harm to him," a PCSO news release stated.

After his first escape attempt, police said Lewis also tried to run away from the hospital. He was restrained and there were no further incidents. The deputy was treated at the hospital and released.

“The Payette County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest gratitude to the exceptional hospital staff who acted swiftly and selflessly to protect our community and our deputy during this challenging incident. Their quick thinking and courage are a testament to their commitment to public safety. We are incredibly fortunate to have such dedicated professionals within our community," Sheriff Andy Creech said.

Lewis had been in custody since Aug. 26, 2023 for charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, providing false information, resisting and obstructing officers, having a bench warrant and a probation and parole agents warrant. He now has additional charges of battery on an officer and attempting to escape.

