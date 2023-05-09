Local Uber drivers protest low pay

Dozens of Uber drivers said they don't make enough money, even after working long hours.

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of local Uber drivers are protesting near the Boise airport. The drivers started the protest Tuesday morning and have not taken rides all day.

Drivers told KTVB they are protesting recent decisions by the company to lower drivers' wages. The drivers said higher demand for Uber rides led the ride-share company to lower the amount of money each driver earns per ride. They said they earn even less on longer trips.

One driver said he is making about $120 after working 15 to 17 hours. The drivers will also be out again tomorrow, continuing the protest.

Other protests against the company by drivers have happened in Las Vegas and Florida in the past week.

