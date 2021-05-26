Nampa teen killed in rollover crash near Lake Lowell

Investigators say a 19-year-old drove off the road and rolled his Toyota Camry. One of his three passengers was ejected and died at the scene.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa teen was killed in a rollover crash early Wednesday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

Investigators say around 3:34 a.m., Orquidia Martinez, 19, of Nampa, was driving eastbound on Lake Shore Drive in a 2004 Toyota Camry when he drove off the right shoulder and rolled the car. The accident happened near Farner Road, south of Lake Lowell.

The Camry came to rest on the south side of the road.

Martinez' passenger, Jacqueline Padron, 18, of Nampa, was ejected from the car and died from injuries at scene. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.



Next of kin has been notified.



Martinez was taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Two other passengers, Jose Garcia, 18, of Nampa, and a juvenile, were both treated at the scene and released.



Lake Shore Drive was blocked for around four hours while police investigated.

