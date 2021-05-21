Boise woman dead in crash with trailer

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — A Boise woman was killed early Friday morning in a collision in Gem County.
The wreck happened just after 12:30 a.m. on South Mill Road.
According to Idaho State Police, 19-year-old Katherine Roe was headed south in a Lexus SUV when she veered off the road. The Lexus hit a commercial belly dump trailer that had parked on private property.
Roe died from her injuries at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.
The Gem County Sheriff's Office, the Emmett Police Department and Gem County Fire and EMS all responded to the crash along with ISP.
The wreck remains under investigation.