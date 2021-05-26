School and SUV collide in Caldwell; students unhurt

A Vallivue School District spokesman said all children on the bus and the bus driver were uninjured.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people were hurt when an SUV collided with a Vallivue School District school bus Wednesday morning.

The collision happened at about 7:25 a.m. at South Florida Avenue and Homedale Road in Caldwell.

Vallivue School District spokesman Joey Palmer said that none of the students on board or the driver of the bus were hurt. The bus was en route to Central Canyon Elementary when the crash happened, he said.

Palmer said another school bus was sent out to the site to pick up the children and bring them to their school on time. Those students were met by district nurses, who checked them again for any injuries.

The severity of the injuries of the three people in the SUV is unknown. That vehicle overturned in the crash, according to Canyon County Dispatch.

Information about what led up to the wreck has not yet been released. KTVB is on scene now, check back for updates.

