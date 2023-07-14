Community leaders discuss the future of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho

Organizations hope Friday's conference is the first step towards revitalizing the center and strengthening the connection between the city and Hispanic community.

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa, along with a few Hispanic organizations, held a news conference at Nampa City Hall on Friday to discuss the future of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho now that the city has taken ownership.

The organizations that spoke at the news conference were PODER of Idaho, Community Council of Idaho and the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling was there as well to answer questions regarding next steps for the cultural center.

The City of Nampa announced they would be taking control of the building on Monday through a news release, saying that leadership of the Hispanic Cultural Center was not in compliance with its lease.

"I felt a responsibility to the Hispanic community and it's time to give the Hispanic Cultural Center back to the full Hispanic community, for them to enjoy the benefits that can be realized out of that facility," Kling said.

The main complaints for the previous owners of the cultural center was the building was underutilized, "fell in disrepair" and "failed to deliver the services to the Hispanic community."

"I think, really, it was years of realizing that it was being underutilized and now we have an opportunity to change that narrative," Co-Executive Director for PODER of Idaho, Ruby Mendez-Mota said.

Now that the building is under new management, there are some concerns among the community.

"There's obviously a lot of confusion about what is happening," Mendez-Mota said. "So, we're here to just make clarity that we're here as united front, ready to take on this new transition of the building."

So, the City of Nampa and the Hispanic organizations hope that this news conference is the first step towards revitalizing this center and building a stronger connection between the city and the Hispanic community.

"My hope is it says to the Hispanic community that you are valued, that you are an integral part of the City of Nampa, this community and the state of Idaho," Kling said.

One of the big questions at the news conference was what will happen to the events, classes, programs and businesses that run out of the cultural center.

Mayor Kling said she will look to extend the lease of the building during the next city council meeting that will be held on July 17 to help the center continue running.

