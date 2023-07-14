Caldwell Police warns public of scam phone call asking for charity donations

The scam phone call comes from a number reflecting the Caldwell Police Department and asks people to donate money to charity.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is warning the public to be aware of a familiar scam targeting residents once again through misleading phone calls.

Police said the "smart" scammer is calling people while posing to be an officer, and asking for money to donate to a charity. When the call comes in, the number reflects the Caldwell Police Department, leading at least one person to pick up the phone and listen.

Fortunately, the person who reported the scam phone call began asking questions, creating a "downhill" experience for the fake officer. Caldwell Police said they will never call asking for money, and anyone who receives this phone call should not send money to the supposed charitable cause.

Even if you have been fined or a warrant is being cleared, Caldwell Police will not call requesting money, according to Thursday's announcement. If you receive the scam phone call, hang up, and do not provide the caller with any personal information.

"Please do not fall for these phone scams, and there are a lot of them," Caldwell Police wrote on Facebook. "Stay savvy Caldwell!"

We received a call from someone letting us know that an old scam is making its rounds again. It goes like this, the... Posted by Caldwell Police Department on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Back on June 29, the Ada County Sheriff's Office reported a phone scam where people would receive a fake call regarding arrest warrants. The scammer posed as a deputy, telling people they could "quash their warrant" or civil judgement by placing money on a pre-paid credit card.

The sheriff's office said the number typically came from a 208 area code and the scam happened in the Treasure Valley multiple times.

