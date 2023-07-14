Boise mayor addresses filling upcoming city council vacancy

Council President Holli Woodings' resignation is effective July 21. Her departure follows former president Elaine Clegg and former councilmember Lisa Sánchez.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council will soon need a new president after Holli Woodings announced she is set to relocate with her family to Washington D.C. Her last day will be Friday, July 21.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will appoint a replacement from District 5, where Woodings represents, to serve out the remainder of her term.

“It's a loss for the community, and personally," McLean said. "I'm really bummed that she's moving. She and her family are moving on. I've really enjoyed working with her well beyond our time together on council."

McLean quickly acknowledged in an interview Friday the challenge of replacing Woodings.

“I was starting to think about all the positions that somebody needs to fill as Holli moves on, and she's been such a leader in this building itself on the modern zoning code," McLean said. "She works closely with so many downtown Boise businesses as part of our DBA. She's on our urban renewal board, she works with the city's – there's quite a bit that she has done. But the council is up to the task, of course, of filling those roles."

So, what will McLean and the Boise City Council be looking for moving forward?

“I'll be looking for someone like Holli that has demonstrated a deep commitment to this community, public service in all forms," McLean said. "You know, they could have been involved in volunteer organizations and their PTO, maybe on a board or commission, and someone that demonstrates not only a deep desire and commitment for public service, but that same deep commitment to our city."

Woodings' departure follows former president Elaine Clegg and former councilmember Lisa Sánchez. McLean believes despite the change in personnel, council has remained strong. She expects the same with whoever is the new face on council.

“We have seen that in the last two appointments, how new councilmembers have jumped right in and been actively involved on really big topics," McLean said. "There are many people in this community that have done that, whether it be on the pathways commission or committee, our boards and commissions and other volunteer opportunities that I expect they'll respond to this call and help us ensure that our city council remains reflective of this community."

Regardless of makeup this year, McLean said council has worked well together.

“I see what you see, and that is that they're a group of folks that find common ground in their commitment to Boiseans and are more than willing to work together to meet the needs of the moment,” McLean said.

As the council nears closer to taking their summer recess, McLean addressed what the pulse on Boise is:

“There's a sense of, you know, worry about what's next because we're growing," McLean said. "Deep down, what I hear from folks is that they know that together as Boiseans will come through this time, as long as we roll up our sleeves, work really hard together, diligently focus on taking care of people."

Mayor McLean is looking for a replacement to serve till the end of the year.

In order to seek appointment for District 5, candidates must use the legal boundaries from the 2021 election map.

Applications for the position must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2023.

