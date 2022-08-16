Nampa Fire begins construction on new station

On Tuesday, Nampa Fire Department held a groundbreaking ceremony for the department's newest station in more than ten years.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Fire Department (NFD) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the department’s newest station in more than ten years, Tuesday afternoon.

Fire station 6 will be located on 1725 W. Roosevelt Avenue in Nampa.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, Nampa Fire District Commissioners and Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter attended the event.

“This is a lifesaving change for our community and we can't wait for construction to begin and start responding and having a positive effect in our community,” said Fire Chief Carpenter.

Fire Chief Carpenter said the location of the new station is the best place to serve the community, by cutting response times down by minutes which will help save lives.

Nampa Fire station 6 will open up nine to twelve new positions.

