Nampa 4th grader selected to Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination

Jude Kelso and Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination will help company executives by sharing their big ideas and providing input on the company.

Sun-Maid announced Centennial Elementary School 4th grader and Nampa 10-year-old Jude Kelso was one of six members selected to its Board of Imagination.

Members of Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination help with company executives to share their big ideas and provide input on the company. The six standout students also help guide Sun-Maid's brand and product decisions.

To celebrate Jude's big accomplishment, Centennial Elementary announced the news in front of the school Thursday afternoon. Jude and the raisin team will have quarterly meetings with Sun-Maid's executive team.

Five of the six selected creative thinkers are found through a nationwide search and the final Board of Imagination member is selected by an internal Sun-Maid employee competition.

In addition to helping shape the future of the popular raisin brand and working with its executives, members of the board also win perks for their future education and for their school.

Jude and the five other stars of the Board of Imagination receive a $5,000 prize for a college fund and $5,000 for their school to spend on fostering its students imagination.

Centennial Elementary School also receives an entire year's worth of Sun-Maid snacks for the school.

Voting for the 2022 Board of Imagination closed March 9. Sun-Maid's website said the company promotes the campaign because, "creativity plays a crucial role in everything Sun-Maid does. That’s why the world’s wildest imaginators have a seat at our boardroom table: kids."

