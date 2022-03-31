Treefort Music Festival garnered attendance of more than 25,000

Festival organizers also announced a new location for next year's Main Stage.

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Festival drew more than 25,000 attendees to downtown Boise last week, a near-return to pre-coronavirus attendance levels, organizers say.

The festival returned in full force for its tenth anniversary, after a scaled-down version in September 2021 and cancelations of the event in March 2020 and 2021.

With an average of 12,000 people per day, this year's Treefort "shaped up to very similar attendance as Treefort 8 in 2019." The 2022 festival had more five-day passholders - almost 10,000 - than in previous years.

Saturday was the most popular day, with 15,000 people. More than half of the festival-goers were from Idaho, while 45% traveled to Boise from other states.

The festival boasted more than 60 venues and over 500 bands and artists - the largest lineup yet - as well as a total of 941 official events.

Festival organizers also announced a change in the central location for future Treeforts, due to planned construction and development in downtown Boise. Next year's Main Stage will be held at Treefort Music Hall at 722 West Broad Street.

Treefort 11 is scheduled for March 22 - 26, 2023, with artist submissions opening and tickets going on sale later this summer. For more information, click here.

Well that’s a wrap! 🧡 We’ve closed out this Decade of Discovery, but by the feel of things this past week, it seems we’re all just gettin’ fired up for another decade!

Thank you for your support, energy and love. Let's do it all over again with y’all: March 22-26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/3koRI5fleU — Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) March 28, 2022

