Fugitive still at large after search that prompted school lockdowns in Meridian

One woman is in custody, but police are asking for help to catch a wanted man.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man, still at large after a search that led to lockdowns at two schools Thursday.

Cody Rose, 30, and his passenger, Marissa Riley, 40, were involved in a police chase that started just after 11 a.m. on state Highway 44 in Canyon County, the Meridian Police Dept. said.

Rose is considered armed and dangerous. His car is described as a black spray-painted late-1990s Chevrolet Tahoe with a maroon hood, a broken rear window and a "1P" Payette County, Idaho, license plate. Meridian Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Meridian Police Dept. at 208-846-7300.

After the chase Thursday morning ended at the Ada-Canyon county line, Rose and Riley were believed to have gone into the Paramount subdivision near Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road. Meridian Police set up a perimeter in an effort to contain the suspects, and announced lockdowns at Paramount Elementary School and Rocky Mountain High School as a precaution. Those lockdowns were later downgraded to hall checks. The precautionary measures at the schools were lifted after police determined Rose and Riley had fled the area. Meridian Police also said rumors that there was an active shooter in the area are false.

Police later located Riley and took her into custody as she was trying to catch a ride out of the area via Uber. Riley is being held on a parole warrant and suspicion of misdemeanor drug possession.

