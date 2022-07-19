Moose on the loose in Hidden Springs

When moose are threatened, they may charge at humans or other animals or try and flee and potentially be hit by oncoming traffic.

HIDDEN SPRINGS, Idaho — A moose is on the loose in a Hidden Springs community, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG).

IDFG is asking for community members to keep their distance and not engage with the moose if they make contact. When moose are threatened, they may charge at humans or other animals like dogs or try and flee and potentially be hit by oncoming traffic.

The Hidden Springs Town Association posted a list of several things to be aware of on their Facebook page:

Moose will sometimes travel into unsuitably urban areas, most likely making its way down from higher elevations above Horseshoe Bend or Bogus. A moose in town however does not inherently pose a safety risk, and it may leave on its own accord in a relatively short period of time if left on its own.

Moose have bad eyesight, which can cause them to become aggressive and unpredictable when surprised or cornered. When threatened, they may charge and attempt to stomp on the perceived threat.

When moose lower or flatten their ears to their head, it is usually a sign of agitation and aggression. If you encounter a wild animal and observe this behavior, be aware and remove yourself from the situation as soon as possible.

Keep a respectful distance of at least 50 yards or more from wild animals. The presence of a dog can be especially alarming to a moose, so for the dog’s safety, and the safety of the moose, always keep dogs leashed and far away from the moose.

Relocating moose requires the use of chemical immobilization drugs and is an inherently dangerous process for both Fish and Game staff and the moose. This makes relocation a far less desirable option than just allowing the moose to relocate on its own; however, this becomes less of a possibility the more human activity the moose is surrounded by.

Contact Jamie Utz, a Wildlife Diversity Biologist with IDFG at 208-854-8968 if you see any sightings of the moose.

