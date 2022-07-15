Food-conditioned bear euthanized at eastern Idaho campground

Idaho Fish and Game says the bear, at Stoddard Creek Campground, "showed no fear of humans" and posed a safety risk.

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho — A young male black bear that feasted on garbage left out by campers in eastern Idaho was captured and euthanized Thursday.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff captured said the bear at Stoddard Creek Campground. IDFG said the bear "showed no fear of humans and repeatedly ripped open coolers and pushed on tents in search of food, posing a human safety risk."

"The situation could have easily been avoided if campers would have taken the time to secure their garbage and keep it away from bears," Regional Supervisor Matt Pieron said.

Stoddard Creek Campground is located near the Interstate 15 corridor north of Dubois, Idaho.

Bears are located all across Idaho. Thursday's bear capture occurred three days after a woman in Ketchum reported a black bear had gotten into garbage outside her home and charged the woman when she tried to shoo the bear away.

Idaho Fish and Game urges campers to be "bear aware" and minimize the chances of a bear visiting their campsite and finding food. Food-conditioned bears, like the bear caught and euthanized at Stoddard Creek, can rapidly lose their fear of humans, ultimately putting the lives of both people and bears at risk.

Never store any food or scented products in your tent.

Store all food, camp garbage and even toothpaste, soap, lotions and bug spray in your vehicle or camper.

Never leave food outside on your picnic table or in an unattended or improperly stored cooler.

Clean all dishes and cooking utensils away from your tent and campsite after each meal.

If food storage in a vehicle is not possible, hang your food in a tree 10 to 15 feet off the ground and at least 100 yards from your campsite. Make sure the bag is at least 4 feet from the tree trunk. Campers are encouraged to have a bear-resistant food canister to store camp groceries.

Secure any pet food after feeding your pet.

Do not bury food scraps or pour cooking grease on the ground or in your fire pit.

