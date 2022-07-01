Mule deer 'models' trash can lid necklace in McCall

"This serves as a good reminder for the public to occasionally check their yards and remove anything that could entangle or attract wildlife."

MCCALL, Idaho — A mule deer doe caused a lot of concern in McCall after she got her head stuck in a large, metal garbage can lid late last week.

According to Idaho Fish and Game's (IDFG) McCall office, which received a "flurry" of calls about the deer, the lid was not on tightly and did not seem to be affecting her ability to move or eat.

Staff waited overnight to try and give the deer a chance to get the lid off on her own; she was unable to do so and by the next morning, IDFG started receiving calls again.

With some assistance from local residents, IDFG staff were able to locate the deer near a frisbee golf course in the middle of town. Using a dart gun, the deer was sedated and staff were able to successfully remove the lid, which they said came off easily.

As a town with a large deer presence, the McCall IDFG Office said they regularly get calls about deer tangled in a number of different things, including Christmas lights, hammocks, metal plumbing fixtures, rodent traps, and even plastic cups.

"We know that many Idaho residents who live in close proximity to wildlife value that opportunity, but it comes with some additional responsibilities to keep wildlife wild and out of trouble," Regional Communications Manager, Brian Pearson said. "This serves as a good reminder for the public to occasionally check their yards and remove anything that could entangle or attract wildlife."

