Missing Gooding man found dead; prosecutors suspect homicide

GOODING, Idaho — Roger Driesel, 58, was found dead at a shop in Gooding on Saturday after he was reported missing on May 17.

Driesel's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Gooding County Prosecutor's Office. An autopsy is scheduled within the week in Ada County.

According to a Facebook post from Gooding City Police, the last confirmed sighting of him was on May 15. Driesel is a veteran and appeared to show signs of dementia or PTSD, police said.

The last time someone reported they interacted with Driesel, he carried on a conversation about his tattoos near the Rock Creek RV Park area of Twin Falls, the Facebook post said.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the Gooding Police at (208)-934-8436.

