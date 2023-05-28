An 18-year-old was injured in motorcycle accident in Ada County

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — An 18-year-old man driving a Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle was injured in a crash that happened Saturday, May 27 around 5:44 p.m. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened in Ada County on eastbound I-84 close to milepost 43.
Police said the motorcycle driver was driving very fast on I-84 when he rear-ended a Toyota Camry being driven by a 51-year-old man from Fruitland.
The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet but was still injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the Camry was unharmed. Police are investigating the crash and have not released any additional information.
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: