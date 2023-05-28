An 18-year-old was injured in motorcycle accident in Ada County

The crash happened Saturday evening.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — An 18-year-old man driving a Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle was injured in a crash that happened Saturday, May 27 around 5:44 p.m. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened in Ada County on eastbound I-84 close to milepost 43.

Police said the motorcycle driver was driving very fast on I-84 when he rear-ended a Toyota Camry being driven by a 51-year-old man from Fruitland.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet but was still injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the Camry was unharmed. Police are investigating the crash and have not released any additional information.

