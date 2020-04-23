Missing Boise teenager found safe

Officers have been looking for 17-year-old Ravenna has been missing since Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department says a 17-year-old girl missing since Monday has been found safe.

Officers have located 17-year-old Ravenna. Her last name was not made public.

She is safe and is in the process of being reunited with family members.

Officers thanked the media and public for their assistance in locating her.



On Wednesday, police told us that they believed Ravenna left home with a friend.