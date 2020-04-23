ACSO: Heroin dealer arrested on trafficking charges

Eric Mullins was arrested Tuesday after investigators say he sold 25 grams of heroin to an undercover officer.

BOISE, Idaho — An Ontario man is facing multiple felony charges after the Ada County Sheriff's Office says he sold 25 grams of heroin to an undercover officer.

Eric Christopher Mullins, 43, was booked into the Ada County Jail on a trafficking charge after the sting operation on Tuesday.

Officials say Mullins met up with the undercover officer around 4 p.m. that day in a parking lot in west Boise to sell the heroin. Investigators found more heroin, along with a handgun and other evidence of drug dealing, inside Mullins car, they say.

Mullins is also being held on two more heroin trafficking charges, three methamphetamine trafficking charges, and one count of delivery of a controlled substance out of Canyon County. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says it worked together with Caldwell Police and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office to investigate and arrest Mullins.

The suspect is currently being held on a $350,000 bond. He is due to appear in court May 1 for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted, Mullins could face up to life in prison.

