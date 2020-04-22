Two men face felony charges after robbery, standoff at Boise hotel

Police say an armed robbery at the Red Lion Downtowner spiraled into an hours-long standoff.

BOISE, Idaho — Police have charged two 20-year-old men with felonies after a robbery at a downtown Boise hotel spiraled into an hours-long standoff Wednesday morning.

According to Boise Police, the situation at the Red Lion Downtowner started at about 4:20 a.m. That's when a group of people armed with a handgun confronted a male victim in one of the hotel rooms, and took property from him, police say.

One of the suspects, identified as Dylan Kidd of Kuna, allegedly hit a victim with the gun and stole his wallet, cash, phone, and a few grams of marijuana.

No shots were fired, according to police.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries in the robbery, told police that he recognized Kidd as being another patron of the hotel. The victim also said he was in fear for his life and sustained injuries during the attack.

Boise Police responded to the hotel, and identified two separate hotel rooms in which the people involved were staying in. The suspects would not come out, according to police.

Investigators said suspect Donavan Ferreira of Boise pointed a gun at witnesses before officers arrived on scene.

A SWAT team was dispatched, along with BPD's mobile command center, two armored vehicles and a SWAT robot. A KTVB photographer counted at least 20 Boise Police vehicles at the hotel, and said the property was surrounded.

At about 10:30 a.m. - six hours into the standoff - Boise Police appeared to have multiple people in custody. About a half-dozen young people could be seen handcuffed and sitting on the curb outside the hotel.

One of them, a young man in orange shorts and a hoodie, was then placed into a waiting police car.

After interviewing the suspects and gathering additional evidence, police arrested Kidd on a felony robbery charge and Ferreira on a felony aggravated assault charge.

Both men are expected to make their first court appearances on Thursday.