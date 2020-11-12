Micron donates $40,000 in wake of vandalism at Boise human rights memorial

The money will be evenly split between the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and the Jewish Assistance Fund of Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley community has shown support after the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise was vandalized earlier this week.

Micron says that Boise has been its home now for 42 years, and they believe that expressing the importance of diversity and promoting inclusion in our society, where everyone is respected and heard, can never be overstated.



They want to speak up and help make a difference.

The tech company is making a $40,000 donation to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and the Jewish Assistance Fund of Idaho.



"We want our community to know that we stand with them, that we condemn acts of intimidation and violence, and we want our community to remain the welcoming and kind place that we have known for over 40 years that we have been in our community," said Dee Mooney, the corporate citizenship director at Micron.

Earlier this week, the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in downtown Boise, the only one of its kind in the United States, was vandalized with nine swastika stickers. The stickers were promptly removed from the memorial.

Police have not announced any suspects or further updates about the case.

"I want to make this incredibly clear: The vandalism at the Anne Frank Memorial is reprehensible," McLean said Thursday. "It is an affront to all that we are, the values we hold dear, to the memories of so many people in this community and this country who fought against that very topic, and of course, and of course to the people in this community who it targets."

Again, $20,000 will be donated to the Wassmuth Center and $20,000 will be donated to the Jewish Assistance Fund of Idaho, which is perfect timing as Hanukkah kicked off Thursday.