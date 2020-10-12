Watch live at 9:30: Boise mayor to address hate symbols at Anne Frank Memorial

Mayor Lauren McLean is set to address the city after multiple swastika stickers were found plastered on Boise's Anne Frank Memorial Tuesday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Mayor Lauren McLean is set to address the city after multiple swastika stickers were found plastered on Boise's Anne Frank Memorial Tuesday morning.

McLean's address will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and will be streamed live in this story. The mayor said in a Tweet that she will be joined by other local leaders.

The nine swastika stickers were placed throughout the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Downtown Boise sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The Nazi symbols were accompanied by text reading "We Are Everywhere."

Boise Police has an open vandalism investigation into the incident, and the stickers have been removed.

The hate symbols drew swift condemnation from Boise residents and leaders. One woman visited the memorial to place flowers and a new sign, which read "WE are everywhere. We choose love." Others added bouquets to the display.

This story will be updated.