Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare

PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare.



In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra remain in State Hospital South in Blackfoot. The report filed about Wondra's competency is private, but the state prosecutor said he doesn't object to extending Wondra's stay because it's "rational" given the facts laid out in the report, the prosecutor said.



Her next status hearing is set for March 20, at 9 a.m. Idaho State law says that after a 90-day commitment period, their hospital stay can extend to an additional 180 days.



Wondra was committed to the hospital nearly three months ago after she was arrested at her home in Fruitland. Prosecutors said Wondra had knowledge of Vaughan's death and failed to report it to law enforcement.



Fruitland Police Chief J.D Huff told reporters in a press conference last year that police believe Vaughan was buried in Wondra's backyard, and then his remains were later moved elsewhere.



Police and other search agencies excavated the Wondra backyard, but did not find anything. Fruitland Police said in a press release that they are currently testing evidence they found within the residence in Redwing Street.



Wondra's husband, Stacey Wondra, lived with her in the home along with Brandon Shurtliff and Adrien Lucienne, who are both out of state, law enforcement says. The two men are suspected by police to have knowledge of what happened to Vaughan.



Vaughan was last seen in his neighborhood in Fruitland between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Southwest 9th Street on July 27, 2021. He is now six years old.



