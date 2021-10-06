Mexican restaurant catches fire in Nampa

The fire broke out in the early morning hours at El Tenampa Mexican Grill and Cantina on Caldwell Boulevard.

Firefighters battled a blaze at a restaurant in Nampa Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours at El Tenampa Mexican Grill and Cantina, located on Caldwell Boulevard.

Photos shared by the fire department show flames shooting from the roof of the building as firefighters work to control the fire. Caldwell Fire also sent crews to assist.

The fire burned in the interior of the restaurant and in the attic space, officials said. The cause of the fire has not been released.

The building is still standing Wednesday morning, but the inside of the restaurant is visibly scorched and a portion of the roof is missing.

El Tenampa has two other locations in Boise and Meridian.

"Thank you to the many districts who came together to respond to this unfortunate fire," the City of Nampa posted.

