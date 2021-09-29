Crews responding to house fire in Eagle

Roads have been blocked off in the area as crews work. A large column of black smoke from the fire was visible for several miles.

EAGLE, Idaho — Firefighters are on scene at a house fire in an Eagle neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 12:13 p.m. on South Hidden Island Place, west of Eagle Road.

Our crew on scene spoke to the homeowner who said nobody was home at the time of the fire and there were no injures.

A large portion of the home was damaged by the fire and vehicles in the garage were destroyed.

An officer on the scene told our crew that firefighters had some difficulties getting equipment in due to the narrow street.

Multiple units responded to the address.

