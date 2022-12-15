Meridian Police ask for public's help in searching for battery suspect

The suspect is a white man in his 20s to 30s, described as being around 6'3" in height and 150 lbs., with dirty blond hair, a patchy beard, and blue-grey eyes.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect connected to a battery incident.

The incident in question happened around 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 14, near E. Franklin and N. Main Street in Meridian. According to MPD, the unknown suspect battered a juvenile who was working at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late twenties to early thirties. He is around 6'3" in height and 150 lbs., with dirty blond hair, a patchy beard, and blue-grey eyes.

Police believe he was seen leaving the area in a 2000-2006 Red Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information related to the suspect, vehicle or incident is asked to contact MPD's tip line at 208-895-3362 or email personscrimes@meridiancity.org. with the case reference number 22-8343.

Community members can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by either leaving a tip at 343COPS.com, or calling 208-343-COPS (2677).

