Man arrested in Adams County: Charged with multiple counts including Grand Theft

Police found items in areas from Seattle, WA. to Moscow, ID. and believe there are other victims.

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Adams County Deputies arrested Donnell Johnson, aged 36, with a juvenile accomplice, aged 16, near highway U.S.- 95 close to New Meadows, Id. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Johnson had a warrant from Florida for multiple charges. During the stop police found a stolen license plate from Kootenai County and driver's licenses, banking drafts and credit cards from areas in Seattle and ranging to Moscow.

After investigating, deputies discovered that all the items were stolen from vehicles that had windows smashed and been broken into. Donnell was booked into the Adams County Jail and charged with multiple counts of Unlawful Possession of Financial Transaction Cards, Possession of Marijuana, Grand Theft, Fugitive to Idaho, Injury to a Child and Possession of Burglary Tools.

The 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Canyon County and charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of Marijuana, Grand Theft and multiple counts of Unlawful Possession of a Financial Transaction Card.

Police were able to identify some of the people whose property was stolen and return it. In a press release, they thanked the following police and sheriff departments for aiding in the investigation, Moscow, Spokane, Pullman, Seattle, Franklin County, Clark County and Kootenai County.

In addition, they believe that there are other multiple victims that haven't been identified from Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.

Adams County Police said that if you have had your vehicle's window broken and property stolen to contact your local police or sheriff department.

