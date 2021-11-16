Bystanders honored for helping after Meridian bus crash

The bus driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel Oct. 6, veering off the road and hitting a tree.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A group of people who sprang into action after a school bus driver experienced a medical emergency and wrecked last month was honored at Monday night's West Ada School District meeting.

The crash happened Oct. 6 near Ustick and Ten Mile roads in Meridian. According to police, the driver lost control of the bus due to a medical issue, went off the road, and hit a tree.

The children on board were unhurt, West Ada Superintendent Derek Bub said, but were frightened and upset amid the "stress and chaos involved in the moments after the accident."

Several people nearby who saw the wreck ran to help. Ken Olguin was the first person to board the bus, and tended to the driver until emergency crews arrived. Erin James and her son, Renaissance High School student James Whipple, also helped by evacuating children out of the back of the bus and offering up their cell phones so the students could reach their parents.

"There were other bystanders as well we would like to thank including the first responders who all did a great job reuniting children with their parents and making a bad situation better," Bub said. "We want to thank these good Samaritans; you make our community a better place."

The driver, who was transported to a local hospital after the crash, has made a full recovery.

