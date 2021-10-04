Gooding School District to close on Tuesday due to bus driver shortage

GOODING, Idaho — The Gooding School District will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 5, due to a lack of qualified bus drivers, according to a Facebook post from the district.
The district said parents in the district should have received a message about the closure on Monday.
Closures in the coming days will be determined on a day-to-day basis but the school expects to have an update for parents on Tuesday morning regarding Wednesday and Thursday.
