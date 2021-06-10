School bus driver injured in Meridian after going off road, striking tree

Children were on the bus, but were not hurt, in the crash near Ten Mile and Ustick roads, Meridian Police said.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A school bus driver has been taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree near Ustick and Ten Mile roads in Meridian.

The driver experienced a medical issue when he went off the road Wednesday afternoon, Meridian Police said, adding that the bus rolled into a tree. Police did not disclose the specific nature of the medical issue.

Children were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were not injured, and have been reunited with their families.

Police said the driver's injuries are not life-threatening.

Ustick and Ten Mile was closed while emergency crews responded, but the area was clear by 5:40 p.m.

The bus belongs to Cascade Student Transportation, which contracts with the West Ada School district for bus services.

