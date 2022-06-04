KTVB's Mark Johnson inducted into the prestigious Silver Circle

Mark Johnson was one of seven inductees named as a Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 2022 Silver Circle Honoree.

BOISE, Idaho — Former KTVB News anchor and journalist Mark Johnson was chosen as a Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) 2022 Silver Circle Honoree.

On Friday, Johnson was one of seven honorees inducted into the Silver Circle at the Fremont Studios in Seattle, Wash.

According to the NATAS website, the Silver Circle honors "individuals who have served in the industry for a minimum of 25 years, with the majority being spent in our region. Individuals selected for induction have done more than work professionally for 25 years."

After three decades at Idaho's leading news organization, Johnson retired from news in December 2021.

In his storied career, Johnson was the face of Idaho news on KTVB’s top-rated evening and late newscasts and a champion for countless community nonprofit organizations.

He covered a Super Bowl, a World Series, Fiesta Bowls, NCAA basketball tournaments, and five Olympic games, winning a national Edward R. Murrow award for his work involving the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics.

A constant in the lives of generations of Idaho families, Mark Johnson watched 30 years of Idaho history unfold from his spot in the KTVB studio. Viewers tuning in knew from the smile on his face or his calm, measured tone what kind of day Idaho was having. And on some days, he let Idaho know what he really thought by “Just Sayin’” what was on his mind.

“It has been a blessing and an incredible honor to serve our region while working at the most amazing station in America for the better part of my life. I never imagined I would go to so many places around the country and the world to cover events and stories that mattered to Idahoans," Johnson said. "More importantly for me, being able to live and raise a family in such an amazing community while working with hundreds of colleagues who have been more like a family to me has been the greatest gift."

During his tenure as lead anchor at KTVB, the team earned multiple awards for broadcast excellence, including regional Emmy® awards for the News at 10. He also served a number of local non-profits, including The Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers - Big Sisters, United Cerebral Palsy, United Way, Salvation Army, First Tee of Idaho, Make-A-Wish, the Boise Rescue Mission, Dress For Success, and others.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Johnson received a key to the city from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

"Thank you, for all that you have given to the city of Boise. Thirty years, three decades of service, of storytelling," McLean said. "So many people in this community truly value the support you have given to non-profits and mentoring you have done for so many, the storytelling that is incredibly important to remind us of who we are, and so for that, I would like to present you a key to the city."

Mark Johnson’s final broadcast at KTVB was on December 23, 2021.

The organization recognizes broadcast excellence in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

