KTVB's news anchor Mark Johnson retires from television broadcasting

Dec. 23 was Mark Johnson's final night at KTVB before retiring.

BOISE, Idaho — After three decades at Idaho’s leading news organization, KTVB News anchor and journalist Mark Johnson retired from television broadcasting.

In his storied career, he’s been the face of Idaho news on KTVB’s top-rated evening and late newscasts and a champion for countless community nonprofit organizations. He’s covered a Super Bowl, a World Series, Fiesta Bowls, NCAA basketball tournaments, and five Olympic games, winning a national Edward R. Murrow award for his work involving the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics.

A constant in the lives of generations of Idaho families, Mark Johnson has watched 30 years of Idaho history unfold from his spot in the KTVB studio. Viewers tuning in knew from the smile on his face or his calm, measured tone what kind of day Idaho was having. And on some days, he let Idaho know what he really thought by “Just Sayin’” what was on his mind.

“It has been a blessing and an incredible honor to serve our region while working at the most amazing station in America for the better part of my life. I never imagined I would go to so many places around the country and the world to cover events and stories that mattered to Idahoans. More importantly for me, being able to live and raise a family in such an amazing community while working with hundreds of colleagues who have been more like a family to me has been the greatest gift,” Johnson said.

“It’s time for me to start enjoying the next chapter of my life with my wonderful wife, four amazing daughters (2 of them headed to college), and my first grandson. Though I will miss the daily rush of the newsroom and the front row seat to the news of the day, I look forward to taking a step back and enjoying all of the wonders Idaho has to offer.” Johnson said.

During his tenure as lead anchor at KTVB, the team has earned multiple awards for broadcast excellence, including regional Emmy® awards for the News at 10. He has also served a number of local non-profits, including The Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers - Big Sisters, United Cerebral Palsy, United Way, Salvation Army, First Tee of Idaho, Make-A-Wish, the Boise Rescue Mission, Dress For Success, and others.

On Monday, Dec. 20, Johnson received a key to the city from Mayor Lauren McLean.

"Thank you, for all that you have given to the city of Boise. Thirty years, three decades of service, of storytelling," Said Mayor McLean "So many people in this community truly value the support you have given to non-profits and mentoring you have done for so many, the storytelling that is incredibly important to remind us of who we are, and so for that, I would like to present you a key to the city."

KTVB's Director of Content, Lisa Chavez, expressed her appreciation for Johnson's service to the station and community. “It has been an honor and pleasure to work alongside Mark both personally and professionally over the decades. He puts his whole heart into his journalistic work and support of community service events. His immense contributions to the success of KTVB and his colleagues is immeasurable,” Chavez said “Mark has provided our audience with steadfast, trustworthy, authentic news coverage with a personality all his own. Please join me in thanking Mark for his dedication and congratulating him on an incredible career and new chapter of life.”

"I just want to say thank you, because I always felt, and I didn't feel this at some of the other places that I spent every day at, I always felt that this place was a family," Johnson said.

Mark Johnson’s final broadcast at KTVB was on December 23, 2021.

