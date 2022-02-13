Over one month into retirement, how is Mark Johnson doing?

Johnson said he watches KTVB as a viewer very regularly and enjoys being on the other side of the TV.

BOISE, Idaho — Mark Johnson former longtime news anchor at KTVB, retired in late December 2021 and for the first time in 40 years, he was able to watch the Super Bowl as a viewer.

Over a month of retirement, he says his day-to-day is always full of activities.

“In a word, it's been great,” Johnson said. “I have had three deadlines every day for the last 40 years, now my deadlines are, I wonder what time I should start my grill?”

Even since leaving the news industry for retirement, he's taken up a number of hobbies including playing pickleball and working out.

“I have not, not one second, have I been bored,” he said.



Johnson said his dream is not to have to use his car as a mode of transportation and live on a golf course.

“The second oldest country club in the state of Idaho.”

Johnson said he enjoys spending time with his family, going on trips, and seeing friends that he couldn’t while working. However, he admitted that he misses his KTVB family.

“I do miss you guys, and I miss what we have in the newsroom. I miss the day-to-day energy, you know?”

Johnson said he watches KTVB as a viewer very regularly and enjoys being on the other side of the TV.

20 years ago on Super Bowl weekend, Johnson had been covering the Olympics in Salt Lake City, when he got a surprising call from his doctor back in Boise.

“I'm getting a phone call from our doctor in Boise who says, 'Mark, you guys are pregnant with twins!'” he said. “So that was a historic weekend for me in more ways than just one.”



Johnson has memories that will last a lifetime and will continue to make new ones over the course of his retirement. Continuing to do things he enjoys, with the people that matter most.

