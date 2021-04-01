Maple Grove Road closure starts Monday

The section of street between Victory Road and Overland Road is shut down while crews widen the road and make improvements.

BOISE, Idaho — Drivers may need to adjust their normal routes starting Monday after the Ada County Highway District closed a section of Maple Grove Road for construction work.

The closure stretches from Victory Road to Overland Road, and runs Jan. 4 - Jan. 24.

Local access and business access will be allowed during that time, but ACHD officials say a "hard closure" - where no cars may pass through - will be maintained between Malad Street and Bubb Street.

Cars headed to Malad Street will travel northbound on Maple Grove Road from Victory Road, while cars headed to Bubb Lane will travel southbound on Maple Grove Road from Overland Road.

The closure is part of ACHD's Maple Grove, Victory to Overland Project, which will include widening that section of Maple Grove Road to two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. The completed project will also include bike lanes, curb, gutter, and sidewalk improvements, and a new pedestrian signal at Targee Street.

For maps and more information on the project, visit the ACHD website here.

