Section of Maple Grove Road to be closed for three weeks in January

The closure on Maple Grove Road will begin on Jan. 4 and is expected to wrap up by Jan. 24.

BOISE, Idaho — Drivers in west Boise should get ready for a detour starting next Monday.

The Ada County Highway District says a section of Maple Grove Road, between Victory and Overland roads, will be closed for three weeks beginning Jan. 4.

Access will be maintained for local residents and businesses during the construction period.

ACHD says there will be a hard road closure between Malad Street and Bubb Lane. That means no cars are allowed to pass through that area.

Cars headed to Malad Street will travel northbound on Maple Grove Road from Victory Road. Cars headed to Bubb Lane will travel southbound on Maple Grove Road from Overland Road.

From Jan. 4-18, Suez will be working on relocating their services. This work must be done before ACHD's contractor, Knife River, can work on the South Farmer's Lateral.

Starting Jan. 19 and running through Jan. 24, Knife River will work on the canal structure at the South Farmer's Lateral located between Malad Street and Bubb Lane.