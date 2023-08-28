Man injured in 2022 police shooting sentenced up to 25 years in prison

Jonathan Manee, 26, will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

BOISE, Idaho — A man who pointed a gun at a Boise Police officer last year that led to the officer shooting and injuring him was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on Monday.

Jonathan Manee, 26, will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

In February of 2022, callers reported he was trying to flag down other cars off an intersection on Fairview Avenue and they were concerned for his welfare.

The responding BPD officer arrived in an unmarked police vehicle with police emergency lights, but he was in full uniform, according to previous reporting.

The officer, C. Evans, offered help when Manee pulled a gun out of his pocket and started walking toward the Evans with the gun pointed at him, Ada County Prosecutor's Office said. Evans fired his gun and Manee was injured.

A jury also found Manee guilty of assault upon a law enforcement officer in May of this year.

"The responding Boise police officer arrived at this call – like he does every day – ready to serve and assist a person who needed help," Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said. "Unfortunately, the defendant chose to threaten the officer with a gun, putting the officer and every person at that busy intersection in danger. I'm grateful for the officer's quick judgment and commend his actions while navigating this dangerous situation."

Watch more Local News: