Ontario woman damages city vehicles, police say

ONTARIO, Ore. — A local unhoused woman damaged seven police vehicles on Sunday, Ontario Police Department said in a news release.

Police say the woman took landscaping bricks off city property and started throwing them at patrol cars. She also threw rocks at a nearby building.

The woman called Malheur County dispatch to report her actions, police said, and they took her into custody. She told police she had ingested mushrooms, so she was transported to a hospital, later cleared by medical staff.

She has been charged with seven counts of criminal mischief.

Estimated costs suggest around $15,000 in damages, police said.

If you know a friend or loved one suffering from substance abuse disorder, please refer them to Lifeways, Ontario at 800-995-9169 or Altruistic Recovery, Ontario, at 541-216-6068.

