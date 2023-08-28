Carp-e Diem: IDFG urges people to try fishing for carp, no limitations on keeping them

Seize the day, or at the very least, seize the fish. Carp are challenging to catch and people can try in a variety of ways, from fly-fishing to bow-fishing.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is encouraging people to try their hand a carp fishing. There are no limits on harvesting these fish and the department said they can be quite a challenging catch.

"Reputations aside, carp are still a blast to catch on a rod. In fact, carp are considered a premier sportfish in Europe and Asia, and they support valuable fisheries there," an IDFG news release said.

IDFG said the record size for a carp caught in the state is 34 pounds and are delicious to eat. Carp were introduced in the U.S. in the later part of the 1800s and can now be found in about every state. The best time to fish for carp is when they are feeding, in the morning or evening. They are a highly wary fish, and they are tough fighters once they have been hooked.

"These qualities have earned them the nickname 'poor-man’s bonefish,' 'suburban salmon' or 'mud marlin,'" the release stated. "Regardless of what you call them, carp are an abundant and challenging target for the adventurous angler in the Magic Valley."

The department stated carp can be caught year-round. People can fish for them using a lot of different kinds of tackle, fly-fish or even hunt them with a bow and arrow.

For more information people can go to IDFG's website or call (208) 324-4359.

