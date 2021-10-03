Man, dogs found dead in McCall house fire

The home did not have any smoke detectors, officials say.

MCCALL, Idaho — An elderly man died when a fire broke out in a McCall home earlier this month, officials say.

The fire happened at about 9:40 p.m. March 3 at a house on East Lake Street.

Firefighters went into the burning home to search the main level, while other crews worked to quell the flames from the outside. The basement of the home was fully involved, and firefighters could not safely get down to that level to search.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the body of an 85-year-old McCall man in the basement. Two dogs were also found dead in a bedroom.

The home did not have any smoke detectors, officials say.

The name of the man killed has not been released, and McCall Fire has not said how the house fire started.

The fire department says the tragedy underscores the importance of having functioning smoke detectors.

"Please make sure you have working smoke detectors in your homes," McCall Fire posted. "They can alert you and give you time to exit the house and call 911."

Watch more 'Local News'