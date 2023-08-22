The bird is the word: World Center for Birds of Prey extends season

The center is extending its "Fall Flights" shows until early November.

BOISE, Idaho — Good news for ornithophiles: The Peregrine Fund's World Center for Birds of Prey is extending its "Fall Flights" shows and are moving them to an earlier time as the weather cools.

"Our raptor ambassadors are ready to take to the sky! We have an incredible lineup this year and we're looking forward to connecting everyone to the wonders of raptors in flight," Tate Mason said, the Director of the World Center for Birds of Prey.

Showtimes are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 8 to Nov. 5 at 11 a.m., last about 30 min. and spotlight five to six birds.

"Watch as the Center's avian ambassadors do what they do best – fly! You may even 'get winged' as a hawk, owl, or falcon swoops above your head. This event has become an autumn tradition in Idaho so don't miss out," a news release stated.

People who buy tickets to "Fall Flights" also get general admission into the Birds of Prey Interpretive Center and members get a 60% discount on show tickets. For more information on the World Center for Birds of Prey, people can go to peregrinefund.org.

