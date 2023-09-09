Primary Health brings pediatrics to Canyon County with new Nampa clinic

The Pediatric Urgent Care Clinic at 700 Caldwell Boulevard aims to address a need for pediatric care in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAMPA, Idaho — Families in Canyon County now have a closer option to get specialized medical care when their kids are sick. Primary Health has expended pediatrics into Canyon County, opening the county's first Pediatric Urgent Care on Caldwell Blvd., in Nampa.

The clinic serves newborns to 17-year-olds.

"It is so exciting. This has been a long time coming, and needed here in our community," clinic administrator Angelia Alquijay said.

That need for pediatric care has been seen across the state. According to data from the American Board of Pediatrics, Idaho has 35.4 pediatricians per 100,000 children - the lowest ranked state in the country.

"Unfortunately, our area does not offer too many choices for our community for pediatrics," Alquijay said. "So we are super excited to have the ability to bring that here to Canyon County."

Primary Health opened their first Pediatric Urgent Care clinic in Meridian in 2019.

Their new Nampa clinic features 10 exam rooms, a lab, procedure room, a separate well baby waiting area and providers who specialize in caring for children. The clinic also has bilingual staff as another way to help make care more accessible.

"All staff here have requested to work here in this facility, and are excited to work with children," Alquijay said.

On Saturday, Primary Health celebrated the opening of the new pediatric clinic, complete with teddy bear check-ups.

"Just to see all the children come in here, they're so excited bringing their teddy bears and getting them checked up," Alquijay said. "And letting them know it's not scary to come here, it's not scary to see your doctor or provider. Just seeing their smiles on their faces, it's so awesome."





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.