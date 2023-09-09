Collective kindness: Different faith leaders and their members come together in Boise to help those in need

Over 500 people, from different faiths, worked together at a 'Packathon' to make food for those in need in the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, Idaho — People of different faiths came together on Saturday, for a common goal, to help feed people in need in the Treasure Valley. Over 500 people of different faiths and beliefs worked together at the "Community Packathon."

"All of the meals we make will stay in the Valley," Reverend Dr. Kevin Starcher, Pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Boise, said. "Statistics show 36,000 of our neighbors here in the Treasure Valley don't know where their next meal will come from. We hope to provide significant help to them."

Volunteers formed groups and assembled over 100,000 meals. The freeze-dried meals will be given to local food pantries and food banks.

"We hope this experience highlights the need and educates over 500 people of faith as they work to help others who are wondering where their next meal will come from. We also hope this will nurture the relationships between those who are serving. We may be people with different beliefs and traditions but there is something transcendent about being together and working with the greater goal of helping our community," he said.

People and leaders from Lutheran, Baptist, Muslim, Presbyterian and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints religion were present at the event. The organizers also noted that the event is planned to honor the National Day of Service on September 11.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.