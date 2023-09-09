Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit has 'Bunks Across America' event

The event is in Meridian and part of a nationwide effort to make sure every child in America has a bed.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is having its annual "Bunks Across America" building event on Saturday, Sept. 9. The nonprofit works to ensure that every child in America has a bed to sleep in.

"Think of all the kids that will be reached, all the dreams that will be saved, the confidence that will be restored, the worry and stress that will be relieved," SHP founder, Luke Mickelson, said. "That's what happens when a child receives a bed. That's why we do this - for them."

Over 15,000 volunteers aim to build 7,500 beds nationwide for the event.

The local "Bunks Across America" building event is at 1120 Taylor Ave. in Meridian from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For people that miss the event, the organization is always looking for volunteers with any skill set. For more information people can call the Public Relations Manager, Anna Marshall, at 208-608-1492 or email at anna.marshall@shpbeds.org.

