From North to south, east to west, the state of Idaho continues to see major growth. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling discusses growth and looking forward to the future.

BOISE, Idaho — This week on Viewpoint: Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling joins the show to talk about leading a growing city. Mayor Kling dives into her road to becoming Nampa Mayor, her views on leadership, and how her roles outside the city supplement her knowledge base.

Viewpoint host Joe Parris walks through major topics like infrastructure, transportation and the diverse business footprint Nampa hosts.

Later in the program, a perspective on a tough issue to talk about, human trafficking in the Treasure Valley. KTVB spoke with two survivors of trafficking for insight on a world that is hard to face.

Paula Barthelmess, Crisis Director and founder of Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services, talks about how her team is helping survivors in impactful ways.

