'No one really cares': Mountain Home shooting range points directly at family's home

The shooting area is owned by the Bureau of Land Management; recreational conflicts are a growing issue, according to the BLM.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — After 17 years on the same property just off Highway 20 outside Mountain Home, Randy Valley - and his wife Vicki - have fallen in love with the area.

Randy's path to Mountain Home sounds like any other, a career in the Air Force. Though, he's a financial advisor today.

"I love it, yeah," Randy said. "Except for the shooting."

Randy's home sits directly behind a popular recreational shooting range, hidden under the horizon formed by a soft rolling hill. Signs - ironically destroyed by the rounds they ban - clearly state people should only fire "short range weapons" on this land to protect surrounding private property.

"That's pistols and shotguns," Randy said.

But a bullet lodged into his side garage door shows the rules aren’t always followed. The couple has lost solar panels, their TV dish, and even parts of their brick siding - all courtesy of wayward rounds whistling over a natural backstop better described as meager than generous.

"I was trying to get a hold of someone to say, ‘please, shut it down,’ but I couldn’t get a hold of the right person," Randy said. "But they can shoot. They’re on [Bureau of Land Management] land."

BLM allows recreational shooting on the land, long as those frequenting the makeshift range - littered with targeted bottles, bulleted TV screens, and shell casing - are acting in a safe manner.

"Recreation conflicts are a growing issue as the area's population increases," BLM spokesperson Mike Williamson said. "We work with our partners to promote recreating responsibility."

The BLM has worked with Randy in the past, too; however, the short-term solution seemed to fail.

"Cause signs don’t do anything," Vicki said.

She used to walk her property daily, as much as three miles. She's hard-pressed to go much further than the driveway these days after she has been on walks and seen bullets hit the surrounding sagebrush.

"Well, the bullets were so close. In front of you. Behind you. It’s just so terrifying, so we hit the ground," Vicki said. "Yeah. You wait until there is a lull then run back toward [the house]."

The Valley's have been in contact with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, too. It is illegal for people to shoot their house, wittingly or not; however, catching someone in the act is difficult, according to Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead.

"They just can't get out there fast enough," Randy said.

Since it is BLM land, there isn't anything the Sherriff can do unless the range was shut down entirely, account to the sheriff's office.

"If they close it off, we could enforce that," Sheriff Hollinshead said.

BLM has reconnected with the Valley's to restart the conversation around solutions, Williamson told KTVB. However, Vicki's a straight shot herself, and she already has an idea in mind after 17 years of trouble.

"I just feel like no one really cares," Vicki said. "Until they close off shooting on this road, I feel that it is not going to change."

The Valley's shoot themselves; Randy has a range on his property. But in his mind, what's beyond the target must be taken into consideration.

"My range goes out this way," Randy said. "And there isn’t anything for 10 miles."