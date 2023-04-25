A guide to Greenbelt etiquette

With the weather warming up, the City of Boise expects record numbers of people on the Greenbelt.

BOISE, Idaho — With the weather warming up, the City of Boise is expecting record crowds on the Boise River Greenbelt soon.

But before you soak up the sunshine, you'll want to make sure you know the best Greenbelt etiquette - to make everyone's time on the Greenbelt more enjoyable.

The Greenbelt had millions of visitors each year, and while there are no official rules Boise Parks and Recreation says that Greenbelt etiquette comes down to several things.

"The best way for your experience on the Greenbelt to be pleasant is to really use that common courtesy," Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said.

Common courtesies like staying to the right of the path, calling out when you're approaching someone, and keeping safe speeds - some of the unwritten rules that any Greenbelt veteran knows.

"I would say watch for cyclists, have fun, don't litter, don't stop in the middle of the path, pick up after your dogs," Janae and Jessica, a pair of frequent Greenbelt users said.

Boise Parks and Recreation says that pedestrians have the right of way on the Greenbelt - just like on city streets. People on bikes and scooters should be watching out for pedestrians.

Boise Police have a bike patrol unit that monitors downtown Boise parks and the Greenbelt. You could be ticked if you cause a crash.

"The biggest thing though is just really getting along on the Greenbelt," Holloway said. "Because the belt isn't getting any bigger. It is 12 feet wide, it's 25 miles in length inside the city limits, and it has a lot of users on that 25-mile stretch. So, we just again, really emphasize the educational piece of just exercising that common courtesy and that etiquette when you're on the Greenbelt."

Class 1 and Class 2 E-Bikes - and electric scooters are allowed on the Greenbelt.

There are no posted speed limits on the Greenbelt, so Boise Parks and Recreation says to ride at a speed that's appropriate for conditions.

"There's going to be, at least for this early part of 2023, probably a record crowd on the Greenbelt I'm guessing," Holloway said. "So, we just ask that you be patient and adhere to that etiquette, and just enjoy your experience on the Greenbelt and enjoy what Boise here has to offer - which is a beautiful river that runs through the heart of the town with the Greenbelt adjacent to it."

Another thing to keep in mind are closures on the Greenbelt.

As of April 25, a small section of the Bethine Church Trail, and the section of the Greenbelt under the West Parkcenter bridge are closed due to flooding. With Boise River flows expected to increase again within the next week, it's possible that other areas of the Greenbelt could flood.

The City of Boise has an interactive map where you can view current closures. The city also has a page with Greenbelt safety and etiquette reminders.

